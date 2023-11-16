Campaign to get abortion rights on 2024 Nebraska ballot to launch Thursday

LB 574 already passed through the state legislature, but the fight for abortion rights in Nebraska is far from over.
Petition organizers with Protect Our Rights could be on the streets of Omaha and the rest of Nebraska as early as next week, collecting signatures for reproductive rights.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Abortion rights protection could be on Nebraska’s 2024 election ballot as organizers released the language that will be included on petitions Wednesday.

Part of the petition states that “all persons shall have a fundamental right to abortion until fetal viability,” without interference from the state.

Fetal viability is defined in the petition as “the point in pregnancy when there is a significant likelihood of the fetus’s sustained survival outside the uterus without extraordinary measures.”

RELATED: Nebraska’s newly passed abortion, trans minor care bill sparks political reactions

Last summer, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, large protests erupted in Omaha.

Petition organizers with Protect Our Rights could be on the streets of Omaha and the rest of Nebraska as early as next week, collecting signatures for reproductive rights.

They’re trying to collect 125,000 signatures in 36 counties by next summer in order to get the issues of protecting abortion rights on the ballot.

“After our big launch tomorrow, we’ll be out in the community talking about the campaign and educating voters and getting them to sign the petition,” said Ashlei Spivey with Protect Our Rights. “We’re just excited to connect with folks all across Nebraska.”

RELATED: Omaha senator demands clarity on Nebraska’s ‘Let Them Grow Act’

Petition opponents believe the language of what fetal viability means is too vague.

“The problem with assigning it to a viability issue is the same problem we had with Roe v. Wade,” said Sandy Danek with Nebraska Right to Life, a pro-life organization. “When you say health, it’s so broadly defined. It could mean I’m too old, I’m too young, I’m not financially prepared. It could mean anything.”

Spivey cites variance in pregnancies from woman to woman as the reason for the language to be written how it is on the petition.

“Every pregnancy is so different,” Spivey said. “The scenario, what the diagnosis might be... So we really created a language that allows for that pregnant person to determine that with the appropriate medical professional.”

RELATED: Nebraska bill banning minor trans care, abortion after 12 weeks upheld in court

This year, the Nebraska Legislature changed access to abortions, moving from a 20-week ban to a 12-week ban. A 6-week ban has even been on the table.

According to the most recent state data, 86 percent of Nebraska abortions fell under the 12-week ban.

“We are up against a tremendous challenge where we’ve seen other states that the money is abundant for the opposition, and less so for us,” Danek said.

Protect Our Rights will officials launch its petition campaign Thursday in Omaha.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Data Breach
West Central District Health Department investigating data breach
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Lina’s Mexican Restaurant is preparing to open their new North Platte location after months of...
Lina’s Mexican Restaurant preparing to open location in North Platte
16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn

Latest News

Gov. Jim Pillen on Tuesday announced the appointment of Fred Meyer from Saint Paul, Neb., as...
Gov. Jim Pillen announces appointment to central Nebraska Unicameral seat
Gov. Pillen orders all Nebraska public workers back to the office
.
Secretary of State’s office publishes Nebraska’s 2024 Official Election Calendar
History Nebraska accepting applications for ‘Bricks and Mortar’ Roof Grant launching November 1