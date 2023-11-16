Knights dominate Broncos in midweek matchup

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Samantha Riggles had a career high 28 points and 11 rebounds in a dominating 94-39 win over Hastings College JV on Wednesday night at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

Riggles tallied 15 of her 28 points in the second half for her second straight double-double. North Platte finished the night with five players in double figures, as all active players contributed to the overall point total.

The Knights quickly jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the opening 2:44 of the first quarter. The lead ballooned to 24-7, before the Broncos cut the lead to 13 at the end of the opening ten minutes.

The Knights defense stiffened up in the second quarter, as they only allowed two field goals for the duration of the period. A 12-0 run to open the quarter was briefly halted by a Hastings bucket, before an 8-2 spurt gave North Platte the 46-16 lead at the break.

North Platte continued to roll in the second half as the lead drifted to 52-18 on a layup by Reece Halley. The Knights continued to apply the defensive pressure and were rewarded with 22 points off of turnovers in the second half, as they cruised to the victory at home.

North Platte finished the night shooting 40 percent (34-85) from the field and 31.3 percent (5-16) from beyond the arc. The Knights won the rebounding battle, 70-38, while holding the Broncos to just 20.3 percent shooting from the floor.

The Knights (5-2) will return to the hardwood on Saturday in Norfolk, Neb. Tip is set for 2 p.m. against the Hawks of Northeast Community College.

