Man arrested after 100 pounds of marijuana found in car on I-80 near York

Enrique Alcala Zavalza
Enrique Alcala Zavalza(York County Jail)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A California man was arrested Wednesday after a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol found 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near York.

According to NSP, a trooper had seen a car driving on the shoulder of I-80 near York just before 7 a.m. and performed a traffic stop.

During the stop, NSP said the trooper smelled marijuana coming from inside the car and began a search which revealed one duffle bag and several trash bags containing packages of marijuana. In total, the packages weighed 100 pounds.

The driver, Enrique Alcala Zavalza, 50, was arrested and lodged in York County Jail for possession of marijuana – more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lina’s Mexican Restaurant is preparing to open their new North Platte location after months of...
Lina’s Mexican Restaurant preparing to open location in North Platte
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
NDOT: 27 people killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roads in October
Man sentenced for role in killing Bald Eagle in northeast Nebraska

Latest News

In #Newsmakers today, we talked with the Kyle L. Britt Transitional Youth Community team about...
Newsmakers Kyle L. Britt Transitional Living Community
In this edition of #Newsmakers, we get a recap of the Board of Governors Meeting that occurred...
Newsmakers Board of Governors Meeting Recap
Ms. Bruck and her students at Lake elementary celebrate one of the two media specialists in...
One Classroom At A Time: Ms. Bruck and Reading Across America
Steel Magnolias is currently being performed at the North Platte Community Playhouse with an...
Steel Magnolias performance now playing at North Platte Community Playhouse with special twist