News 2 wraps up successful food drive for Salvation Army

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - At News 2, we have seen firsthand the kindness and generosity that spreads throughout the community during the holidays.

For the second year in a row, News 2, led by Meteorologist Andre Brooks, has partnered with the Salvation Army for a food drive.

The campaign, which kicked off on Oct. 3, wrapped up Thursday just in time for the organization’s holiday food box distribution programs.

Salvation Army officials say the number of families asking for assistance has skyrocketed this year, which is why they say partnerships like this are so important, especially as they approach their busiest season.

Once again, we want to thank our viewers for answering the call to help families in our community.

