Steel Magnolias performance now playing at North Platte Community Playhouse with special twist

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Steel Magnolias is currently being performed at the North Platte Community Playhouse with an interesting twist; no two shows will be the same.

According to Director Ritch Galvan, so many people did well in auditions for a play with so few parts, each role was cast twice, with each play receiving a different mix of performers.

“Each night we have it set up so that there is a completely different cast,” Galvan said. “If you see it multiple times, you’ll see almost an entirely different play based on who is on stage.”

There is still time to catch the play. You can see it from November 17-19 at the North Platte Community Playhouse.

