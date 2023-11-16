Tree planting and tree care demonstration held at North Platte Public Library

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Lyle Minshull, also known as Dr. Ironwood Tree Crime Scene Investigator, spoke at the North Platte Public Library on all things trees Wednesday.

Minshull discussed many different ways to plant certain types of trees and also what is happening to trees. In order to increase the tree population by about 3.5 percent, over 23,000 trees would have to planted in North Platte.

“There are a lot things happening to the trees out there now that people are not aware of and what they are actually doing to the trees to cause death or to cause slow growth, and so I am going to share and reveal to them new and different methods that are going to help the tree population out tremendously,” Minshull said.

Minshull also talked about how some trees have a difficult time adjusting to varying temperatures and climate in Nebraska.

