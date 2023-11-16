Tree planting and tree care demonstration held at North Platte Public Library

A tree planting and tree care demonstration was held at the North Platte Public Library...
A tree planting and tree care demonstration was held at the North Platte Public Library Wednesday.(Aron Geml)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Lyle Minshull, also known as Dr. Ironwood Tree Crime Scene Investigator, spoke at the North Platte Public Library on all things trees Wednesday.

Minshull discussed many different ways to plant certain types of trees and also what is happening to trees. In order to increase the tree population by about 3.5 percent, over 23,000 trees would have to planted in North Platte.

“There are a lot things happening to the trees out there now that people are not aware of and what they are actually doing to the trees to cause death or to cause slow growth, and so I am going to share and reveal to them new and different methods that are going to help the tree population out tremendously,” Minshull said.

Minshull also talked about how some trees have a difficult time adjusting to varying temperatures and climate in Nebraska.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Data Breach
West Central District Health Department investigating data breach
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
Florida trucker charged with hauling marijuana on I-80

Latest News

Fred Meyer takes the oath of office, administered by Secretary of State Bob Evnen, after being...
Nebraska governor appoints Saint Paul man to Dist. 41 seat
Protect our Rights
Nebraska abortion rights advocates release petition language to get issue on November 2024 ballot
Senate File 496 requires school districts to pull books from shelves that contain explicit...
Iowa education leaders propose rules for interpreting controversial law
A rendering of the Great Plains Health Pediatrics in the new Great Plains Health sports and...
GPH Gift of Health Gala back to in-person event on Dec. 1
Great Plains Health in North Platte is preparing to break ground on a new Sports and Therapy...
GPH Gift of Health Gala back to in-person event on Dec. 1