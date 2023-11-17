House passes one-year Farm Bill extension
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A potential shutdown has been avoided after the U.S. House of Representatives recently extended the Farm Bill to 2024.
The Farm Bill, which expired Sept. 30 for the fiscal year, is extending meaning that SNAP benefits and crop insurance programs are safe for now.
“The Farm Bill we’re operating under is pretty good. It needs a few updates, particularly for reference prices, because we’re in a much higher-cost environment. For producers than we were five years ago. But extending the Farm Bill for a year is going to give producers some predictability they need right now,” said Dustin Johnson, the U.S. Representative for South Dakota.
Of the current Farm Bill, a $428 billion package, more than 75 percent of that money goes toward food assistance programs, 9 percent covers crop insurance, 7 percent covers commodities and another 7 percent covers conservation.
