Longtime North Platte Public School Administrator announces candidacy for public office

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Longtime North Platte Public School Director of Finance, Facilities, and Operations Stuart Simpson officially declared his candidacy for District One Lincoln County Commissioner on Friday.

The Nebraska Panhandle native has been with the North Platte Public School system for 18 years after spending 17 years with Alliance Public Schools.

“I want to use my serving nature, combined with my extensive background in finance and conservative approach, to assist the county commissioners with finances in the county,” Simpson said at a campaign rally. “Our county has new and great projects happening. The Port of the Plains, Rail Park along with Sustainable Beef just to name a couple of these projects will create more jobs in the workforce and create economic growth.”

When asked about maintaining his current role with NPPS, Simpson said he’s still working out the details with our superintendent.

”No matter what, I’m here to create positive change for the Lincoln County Commissioners and if I’m the one that is elected I’ll continually help serve and rely on Joe’s knowledge throughout the years to make sure that we can continue to move forward in Lincoln County,” Simpson said.

The incumbent in the race is Commissioner Joe Hewgley.

