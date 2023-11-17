Mainly sunny with mild temperatures Friday into Saturday; Beneficial Rainfall Sunday into Monday

During the next few days, conditions will turn from nice and mild to wet and cooler across the area.
By Andre Brooks
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The skies over the next couple of days will be filled with sunshine, with the clouds and rain moving in Sunday into Monday.

High pressure will be on top of the area Friday into Saturday, and this will bring us tranquil conditions around here, and the temperatures will be above average for this time of year. Values for highs will be in the 50s and 60s, and lows in the 20s and 30s. Breezy winds to around 5 to 15 mph will be occurring as well, with the humidity increasing between Friday into Saturday with the wind direction changing from northeast to southeast.

Warmer than average and sunny skies in store for Friday and Saturday
Warmer than average and sunny skies in store for Friday and Saturday(Andre Brooks)

As we head into the day Sunday and Monday, things will be turning cloudier, wetter and cooler. The reason is because an area of low pressure will be pushing into the area. This will set the stage for some wrap around moisture in the form of rain showers across the area, especially along and east of Highway 83. General amounts of rainfall will be between .1 to .25 inches of rain with locally higher totals. Some wet snow showers are possible Sunday Night into Monday Morning. Highs will be dropping into the mid 40s to mid 50s during this time.

Rainfall pushing into the area wrapping up the weekend into the next week
Rainfall pushing into the area wrapping up the weekend into the next week(Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the rest of the Thanksgiving week, conditions will be become sunnier and colder, with temperatures plummeting into the 30s and 40s with breezy winds. Thanksgiving night into next Friday will need to be monitored for some wintry precipitation moving into the area due to an area of low pressure moving into the area. We will keep you posted on this as we get closer towards the possibility of this event.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lina’s Mexican Restaurant is preparing to open their new North Platte location after months of...
Lina’s Mexican Restaurant preparing to open location in North Platte
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Enrique Alcala Zavalza
Man arrested after 100 pounds of marijuana found in car on I-80 near York
Jeannie Trebisky says a dispute between neighbors over tree trimming led to a creepy and...
Neighbor put up ‘disturbing’ art display over tree trimming dispute, woman says
Man sentenced for role in killing Bald Eagle in northeast Nebraska

Latest News

We had a Double Feature Picture of the Day, and a weather quiz to determine what attributes a...
Weather Quiz-Double Feature Picture of the Day- 11-17-2023
During the next few days, conditions will turn from nice and mild to wet and cooler across the...
Forecast Video 11-17-2023
We have seen a slight worsening drought situation across the state of Nebraska, with things...
Drought Digest of the Week 11-17-2023
KNOP El Nino Winter 11-13-2023
Cooling off to finish workweek; minor rain chances ahead