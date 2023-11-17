Medicine Valley Raiders will drop to 6-Man football next season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Medicine Valley Raiders are transitioning from 8-Man to 6-Man Football next season, according to the updated declarations by the Nebraska School Activities Association.

Medicine Valley will transition from 8-Man Football to 6-Man beginning with the 2024 season and will remain in the 6-Man ranks until at least 2025.

The Raiders once experienced great success in the 8-Man ranks, however, the Curtis-based school has experienced back-to-back winless seasons in 2022 and 2023. In 2021, the Raiders went 6-3 after an 8-2 season in 2020.

The full list of NSAA football declarations for 2024 and 2025 can be found here.

