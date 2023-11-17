Nebraska father arrested after five-week-old hospitalized with severe injuries

Ernesto Roque Diaz
Ernesto Roque Diaz(Schuyler Police Department)
By Amber Little
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police arrested a Schuyler man for felony child abuse, after his 5-week-old child was severely injured.

Police were called to Columbus Community Hospital Thursday morning, after a family member brought the baby in with injuries that the hospital staff believed were consistent with child abuse.

The injuries were so severe, they life-lighted the 5-week-old to Children’s Nebraska in Omaha.

Schuyler Police arrested the infant’s father, 39-year-old Ernesto Roque Diaz, for child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

The Schuyler Police Department encourages anyone with information about this incident to call 402-352-2415 or the Colfax County Communication Center at 402-352-8527.

