New ag supply store opens in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new ag supply store on Thursday.

Feed & Co. has everything from feed, mineral tubs, salt blocks, ear tags, and much more. The duo behind Feed & Co. have more than 30 years of experience in the feed industry and said they appreciate the great community support in their first month of business.

“We knew that the community needed it and we knew it was going to be good, but the first month has been absolutely crazy in a good way. We’re just excited for the journey and it’s been a great journey so far and we appreciate the support,” said Michelle Whiston, Co-Owner of Feed & Co.

Feed & Co. is located at 1820 East Philip Avenue in North Platte and is open 8-5 Monday through Friday and 7:30 to Noon on Saturdays.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.