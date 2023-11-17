Passenger killed last month on I-80 near North Platte was a 14-year-old boy

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska State Patrol said the passenger of a pickup who was killed in a crash on Interstate 80 near North Platte last month was a 14-year-old boy from Wisconsin.

NSP said a semi was leaving a weigh station and moving onto westbound I-80 at mile marker 181 around 9 a.m. on Oct. 27 when the crash happened.

The preliminary investigation revealed the semi was having mechanical issues and traveling slowly when it was struck from behind by a Ford F-150 that was hauling a trailer.

The passenger of the F-150, 14-year-old Drew Earll was pronounced deceased at the scene and no other serious injuries were reported.

