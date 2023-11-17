St. Pat’s cheerleader to partake in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Senior Ava Dimas will be participating in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
Senior Ava Dimas will be participating in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
By Aron Geml
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - One North Platte Saint Patrick High School student will be making a special trip for her Thanksgiving holiday.

Senior Ava Dimas will be in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Dimas has been cheerleading since her freshman year and will be able to meet different people from all over the country.

“We are with a bunch of other cheerleaders a lot of them are from like teams from all over the country, we have a roommate, me and my mom do and they are from Louisiana so that’s going to be exciting,” Dimas said.

All it took for her to be in the parade was a Google search.

“I saw the Macy’s Parade last year and I was like, there were cheerleaders that’s really cool. I looked it up just on like Google, and I was like can I try out for it and I found out where to try out and I tried out,” Dimas said.

Dimas will be traveling to New York with her mom and the two will be seeing many popular tourist destinations. Sights like Times Square, Broadway, Ground Zero, and ice skating at the Rockefeller Center.

