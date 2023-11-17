Valentine man sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder

Kevin Kilmer
Kevin Kilmer(Nebraska State Patrol)
By KNOP News 2
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Valentine man was sentenced to life in prison in Cherry County District Court for the 2021 murder of 52-year-old Ruth Wittmuss.

A judge sentenced 27-year-old Kevin Kilmer’s to life in prison for first-degree murder and an additional 10 to 14 years for the use of a weapon to commit a felony.

In August 2021, the Cherry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance in Kilgore. Law enforcement sought the public’s assistance to locate two people believed to have been involved.

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol had found Kilmer hiding in a wooded area and took him into custody. He was transported to the hospital in Valentine for medical clearance due to extreme temperatures.

That same day, Wittmuss, was found deceased of an apparent homicide.

After further investigation, NSP arrested and lodged Kilmer in Cherry County Jail.

The case was investigated by the Cherry County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol, with the assistance of the Valentine Police Department and other local agencies. The Cherry County Attorney’s Office and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case.

Ruth Wittmuss
Ruth Wittmuss(NSP)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lina’s Mexican Restaurant is preparing to open their new North Platte location after months of...
Lina’s Mexican Restaurant preparing to open location in North Platte
The pass is valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.
Frontier Airlines offering all-you-can-fly annual pass for $499
Fatal Crash along I-80 near North Platte in late October 2023
Passenger killed last month on I-80 near North Platte was a 14-year-old boy
Enrique Alcala Zavalza
Man arrested after 100 pounds of marijuana found in car on I-80 near York
Chance Rohda, a 13-year-old from Brainard, Neb., recently earned a perfect score on the ACT.
Nebraska 13-year-old earns a perfect score on the ACT

Latest News

KNOP El Nino Winter 11-13-2023
Cooling off to finish workweek; minor rain chances ahead
Ernesto Roque Diaz
Nebraska father arrested after five-week-old hospitalized with severe injuries
Governor Jim Pillen
Nebraska Gov. Pillen is considering 2024 proposal for a legal definition of ‘sex’
Stuart Simpson addresses a crowd of supporters as he announces his candidacy for District One...
Longtime North Platte Public School Administrator announces candidacy for public office