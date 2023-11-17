Wallace’s Dajana Garrison to continue athletic career at SCC

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Wallace’s Dajana Garrison signed a letter of intent this week to further her athletic career at Southeast Community College in Beatrice.

According to a social media post from Wallace Public Schools, Garrison has signed a letter of intent to play softball for the Bobcats beginning in the fall of 2024.

