Wallace’s Dajana Garrison to continue athletic career at SCC

By Tristen Winder
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Wallace’s Dajana Garrison signed a letter of intent this week to further her athletic career at Southeast Community College in Beatrice.

According to a social media post from Wallace Public Schools, Garrison has signed a letter of intent to play softball for the Bobcats beginning in the fall of 2024.

