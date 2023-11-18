Bellevue Police officer passes away after suffering medical emergency

Bellevue Police Ofc. Chris Abbott died Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, after suffering a medical...
Bellevue Police Ofc. Chris Abbott died Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, after suffering a medical emergency.(Bellevue Police Dept.)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bellevue Police Department is mourning one of their own.

BPD said in a social media post that Officer Chris Abbott unexpectedly passed away Saturday following a medical emergency.

Abbott had been with the department for over two decades, beginning as a road patrol officer. He had been part of the department’s Special Services Unit, also known as the Community Policing Unit, since 2009.

“Officer Abbott was known for being hardworking, always willing to help anyone, and a dedicated husband, father, and friend,” a department statement said. “Officer Abbott enjoyed cheering for the Iowa State Cyclones, attending the College World Series, but most importantly he loved being a dad to his two sons and husband to his high school sweetheart. We are heartbroken at this loss both for his family, friends, and our agency.”

BPD said information regarding funeral arrangements will be released at a later date.

