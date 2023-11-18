North Platte Optimists to open Christmas tree lot Saturday after Thanksgiving

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With the holiday season quickly approaching, the North Platte Optimists are opening a Christmas tree lot.

The lot is located between Coldstone Creamery and Runza on East Leota and will be open every day from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting on Saturday, Nov. 25. There will be many different types of trees to choose from with varying prices.

David Thelen is the treasure secretary for the North Platte Optimists and said that the money from the Christmas tree lot will help for the summer.

“We have had tree lots for probably 60 years or better now this is our main fundraiser and this is what makes us have the money for the Fourth of July fireworks,” Thelen said.

The North Platte Optimists will also be at the Westfield Shopping Center on Saturday Nov.18 as part of Christmas in the Neighborhood.

