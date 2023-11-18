Quiet Crossings project hits milestone in Hastings

By Brandon Mueting
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The city of Hastings recently made progress with the Quiet Crossings Project, as they finished construction on Hastings and Pine Ave.

The town is looking to turn seven different railroad crossings into a quiet zone. Although the main focus is to dampen the horn noise coming from trains, Lead Engineer Steve Riehle said the plans included something additional for safety reasons.

“The barrier curb approaching the crossing crossing is to remind motorist not to go around the crossing arm. If someone stops at the crossing arm and they don’t think they isn’t a reason to wait they are going to go around the crossing arm,” he said. “The barrier curbs reduce the chance of that happening because it is an 8 inch barrier curb. You can’t drive over that with a normal vehicle.”

Despite the first intersections being finished it will be be a little while before train horns will be silenced in the downtown Hastings area.

“There are three other quiet zone projects that we have already awarded to Werner Construction Company at Lincoln, Denver and California, Riehle said. “Plan for that construction to happen in 2024. The two other projects we are going to bid are Colorado and Elm avenue, we will bid those in 2024, construct them in 2025.”

Once it is all said in done, trains will only have to use their horns for departure and arrival at the station unless there is a someone or something blocking the tracks.

