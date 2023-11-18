Target testing new self-checkout policy

The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.
The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.(Glenn Beltz | Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Attention Target shoppers, you may soon see some changes in the checkout line.

The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.

If shoppers have more than 10 items, then they will need to use the full-service lanes with cashiers.

For now, the company is testing this new policy in a handful of stores.

They say it is designed to shorten wait times and to better understand shoppers’ preferences.

And, while retailers have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses, the company says this was not a factor in testing the new policy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash along I-80 near North Platte in late October 2023
Passenger killed last month on I-80 near North Platte was a 14-year-old boy
Ernesto Roque Diaz
Nebraska father arrested after five-week-old hospitalized with severe injuries
Kevin Lofton
Kevin Lofton resigns as UNK head men’s basketball coach
Members of the Lincoln County business community attend the grand opening and ribbon cutting of...
New ag supply store opens in North Platte
Stuart Simpson addresses a crowd of supporters as he announces his candidacy for District One...
Longtime North Platte Public School Administrator announces candidacy for public office

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the site where the Israeli military struck what it said was a hideout for...
Panicked people leave Shifa Hospital, while dozens are killed at a school elsewhere in northern Gaza
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has sent her more than 100 boxes in nearly a week
The Huntsville Police Department said remains believed to be those of 15-year-old Ja’Marious...
15-year-old found dead after missing for nearly 2 months, police say
Fans look up at the Christ the Redeemer statue that is illuminated with a welcome message to...
Taylor Swift fan dies at Rio concert as fans complain about high temperatures and lack of water