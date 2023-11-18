Westfield Shopping Center prepares for Christmas in the Neighborhood

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Westfield Shopping Center is gearing up for its annual Christmas in the Neighborhood on Saturday.

Every business in the shopping center will have something for the whole family, including Santa and live reindeer. Ornament making and cookie decorating and many other fun things to do.

This event has grown over the years and for the organizers, it has been a labor of love, according to Craig Fabik, the president of Westfield Business Association.

“It’s all free will and it’s all provided by the business people here at Westfield Shopping Center who have donated their time, and finances to make sure this is a successful time period for all of the kids and all of the families,” Fabik said. “That’s our goal to reach out to all of the families with love this holiday season especially.”

Christmas in the neighborhood will be Saturday, Nov.18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

