Wisconsin hosts Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska completes its 2023 road schedule on Saturday night when the Huskers travel to Madison to take on the Wisconsin Badgers. The matchup between Big Ten West foes is set for 6:30 p.m. at UW’s Camp Randall Stadium. NBC will provide the television coverage and the game can be heard on the Huskers Radio Network, the official Huskers App and Huskers.com.

Both teams are looking to clinch a postseason berth as Nebraska and Wisconsin battle for the Freedom Trophy that was established in 2014. The teams enter the contest with matching 5-5 overall records, including 3-4 marks in Big Ten Conference play, and are in search of a sixth win to clinch bowl eligibility.

Nebraska is coming off a heart-breaking 13-10 loss to Maryland on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, as the Terrapins kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired. The game was a defensive and field position struggle, with the two defenses combining for eight takeaways in the contest.

The Husker defense was strong once again, holding the high-powered Maryland offense scoreless in the first quarter and limiting the Terrapins to just one touchdown. Offensively, Nebraska played three quarterbacks in the game and produced 183 rushing yards, but could not overcome five turnovers.

Wisconsin heads into the matchup coming off a 24-10 loss to Northwestern on Saturday in Madison. The setback was the third straight for the Badgers after opening the season with a 5-2 record under first-year Head Coach Luke Fickell. Wisconsin has a balanced offensive attack, gaining 154.3 yards per game on the ground while throwing for 217.8 yards per contest. The Badgers’ defense is once again strong, allowing just 333.1 yards and 19.6 points per contest.

