5-year-old boy fatally stabs twin brother in California

The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling,...
The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. The boy died at the hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - A 5-year-old California boy fatally stabbed his twin brother, authorities said.

The twins were fighting Wednesday when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling in unincorporated Scotts Valley, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. The boy died at the hospital.

“We are heartbroken for the family of these two young children and share in their grief,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Authorities said they do not plan to file criminal charges in the death.

“California law dictates that age, criminal intent, and knowledge of wrongfulness are factors needed to charge a child with a crime,” the Facebook post stated. “Based on the current investigation, there is no indication of negligence or criminal activity by any other party.”

Scotts Valley is roughly 55 miles (89 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Lofton
Kevin Lofton resigns as UNK head men’s basketball coach
Members of the Lincoln County business community attend the grand opening and ribbon cutting of...
New ag supply store opens in North Platte
Fatal Crash along I-80 near North Platte in late October 2023
Passenger killed last month on I-80 near North Platte was a 14-year-old boy
Ernesto Roque Diaz
Nebraska father arrested after five-week-old hospitalized with severe injuries
Stuart Simpson addresses a crowd of supporters as he announces his candidacy for District One...
Longtime North Platte Public School Administrator announces candidacy for public office

Latest News

The annual Carousel Tour of Homes was held Saturday to benefit North Platte Community Playhouse.
Carousel Tour of Homes held to benefit North Platte Community Playhouse
The Prairie Arts Center is the only attraction in North Platte to have made it on the Nebraska...
Prairie Arts Center only North Platte attraction to make it on Nebraska Holiday Passport
Reindeer being petted by children at Westfield's Christmas in the Neighborhood
Westfield Shopping Center hosts Christmas in the Neighborhood
Palestinians inspect the site where the Israeli military struck what it said was a hideout for...
Patients and staff leave Gaza’s biggest hospital, and dozens are killed at a crowded refugee camp
KNOP Hourly
Rain and snow to move into the region over Thanksgiving week