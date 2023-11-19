Carousel Tour of Homes held to benefit North Platte Community Playhouse

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The annual Carousel Tour of Homes was held Saturday to benefit North Platte Community Playhouse.

The tour consisted of four houses as well as the North Platte Prairie Arts Center.

There was also a Christmas sale held at the North Platte Community Playhouse.

Organizers said they were happy to be raising funds for the Playhouse in such a fun and unique way.

