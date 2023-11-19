Miss Nicaragua crowned 2023’s Miss Universe

Miss Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios bested 19 semi-finalists to win the annual Miss Universe...
Miss Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios bested 19 semi-finalists to win the annual Miss Universe beauty pageant.(Source: Getty Images via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:13 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (CNN) - Miss Nicaragua has been crowned 2023′s Miss Universe.

Meet Sheynnis Palacios. She bested 19 semi-finalists to win the annual beauty pageant in El Salvador’s capital, San Salvador.

This year’s competition brought together 84 winners of national pageants around the globe. They were judged by a panel that included model Halima Aden, “Queer Eye” star Carson Kressley and TikTok influencer Avani Gregg.

Miss Thailand placed as first runner-up.

Palacios takes the crown from R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States, who served as last year’s Miss Universe.

When asked who she would choose to spend a day in the life of, Palacios chose feminist writer Mary Wollstonecraft, the mother of “Frankenstein” author Mary Shelley.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Lofton
Kevin Lofton resigns as UNK head men’s basketball coach
Members of the Lincoln County business community attend the grand opening and ribbon cutting of...
New ag supply store opens in North Platte
Fatal Crash along I-80 near North Platte in late October 2023
Passenger killed last month on I-80 near North Platte was a 14-year-old boy
Ernesto Roque Diaz
Nebraska father arrested after five-week-old hospitalized with severe injuries
Stuart Simpson addresses a crowd of supporters as he announces his candidacy for District One...
Longtime North Platte Public School Administrator announces candidacy for public office

Latest News

The suspect is facing felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and battery. (CNN, KCAL, KCBS,...
Suspect pleads not guilty in Jewish protester's death after dueling rallies
GRAPHIC: Gaza’s largest hospital has become the epicenter of fighting in the besieged enclave....
GRAPHIC: Israel-Hamas war rages as outcry grows over Gaza hospital crisis
The annual Carousel Tour of Homes was held Saturday to benefit North Platte Community Playhouse.
Carousel Tour of Homes held to benefit North Platte Community Playhouse
The Prairie Arts Center is the only attraction in North Platte to have made it on the Nebraska...
Prairie Arts Center only North Platte attraction to make it on Nebraska Holiday Passport