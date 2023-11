CORALVILLE, Iowa. (KOLN) -The Nebraska volleyball Team defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Xtream Arena on Sunday, 3-0.

The Huskers won all three sets, 25-21, 25-21, 25-15.

Merritt Beason guides the #Huskers to a Big Ten Championship during her first season at Nebraska. Florida transfer has been so valuable on the court & in the locker room. pic.twitter.com/bIva7tZybn — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) November 19, 2023

#Huskers erase an early deficit in Set 3. Up 2-0 & working on a sweep. And 27-0 record. pic.twitter.com/ZLBReiwT45 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) November 19, 2023

Warming up at Xtreme Arena pic.twitter.com/dOgnXIbVrp — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) November 19, 2023

This is Iowa’s “Black Out” match pic.twitter.com/4SML4n60Ft — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) November 19, 2023

