Prairie Arts Center only North Platte attraction to make it on Nebraska Holiday Passport

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Prairie Arts Center is the only attraction in North Platte to have made it on the Nebraska Holiday Passport Program.

The Prairie Arts Center celebrated on Saturday by hosting later hours for people to visit the gallery.

They also started to display their Christmas art which included trees, models, and paintings.

The special display also contained their yearly Festival of Trees which are auctioned off to create funds for the center to run all year round at no cost to the public.

