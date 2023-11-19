Westfield Shopping Center hosts Christmas in the Neighborhood

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Westfield Shopping Center in North Platte hosted Christmas in the Neighborhood on Saturday.

The event included free food as well as activities for families which were sponsored by local businesses in the complex.

Santa and two reindeer also attended the event.

