CDC Report: 200,000 kids in U.S. have juvenile arthritis

More than 200,000 children in the U.S. have arthritis — more than the number of kids with Type...
More than 200,000 children in the U.S. have arthritis — more than the number of kids with Type 1 diabetes — according to a new report from the CDC.(KCRG)
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray Iowa Capitol Bureau) - More than 200,000 children in the U.S. have arthritis — more than the number of kids with Type 1 diabetes — according to a new report from the CDC. It becomes more prevalent with age and is highest among teens aged 12-17.

When you think of arthritis, you probably think of the kind that affects older people. Dr. Meghan Ryan, a pediatric rheumatologist, at Blank Children’s Hospital says, “That’s more of a wear and tear type that affects the cartilage. The type that affects kids is different. It’s more consistent with the rheumatoid arthritis where it’s the immune system that’s misbehaving and causing inflammation in the joints.”

The main symptoms are muscle swelling and stiffness. Ryan says symptoms improve throughout the day when toddlers move around, which can be confusing for parents. “In the mornings, they might look like they’re limping. They get going for the day, they look like they’re just fine, so it’s like ‘oh that was nothing’. They go for their nap, they wake up and ‘oh they’re doing it again’ but it fades,” Ryan said.

Ryan says juvenile arthritis is treatable. “This is a very treatable condition. It is one that’s chronic, so it’s something that is likely to stay with the individual for a long time but everybody has a little different outcome at the end of the day,” Ryan said.

Ryan says many kids may be going undiagnosed. Nationwide, there are not very many pediatric rheumatologists. Ryan herself is only one of four in the entire state of Iowa.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man was killed in a crash Near Box Elder Friday night.
One dead after Saturday night crash in Scottsbluff
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Saunders County authorities are investigating after the driver of the vehicle they were in...
Saunders County Sheriff’s Office investigating after driver dies following pursuit
Nebraska Volleyball secures 2023 outright Big Ten Championship.
Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps Iowa; Secures outright Big Ten Championship
The village of Thedford held a sendoff for its football team as they head off to Lincoln for...
Sandhills-Thedford holds sendoff for football team to state championships

Latest News

U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts
Senator Pete Ricketts to host mobile office hours in Greater Nebraska this month
UNK plans to eliminate degrees, faculty positions to respond to budget shortfall
KNOP Forecast Map 11-20-2023
Warming up for mid-week, then cooler with snow showers
Lincoln County Commissioners met on Monday morning at the Lincoln County Courthouse to set...
Lincoln County Commissioners await bids for new tractor and asphalt projects