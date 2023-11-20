Cool with shower chances Monday; Mild and sunny Tuesday into Wednesday; Snow possible Thanksgiving into Black Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During the week of Thanksgiving, the weather will be over all the place with most of the seasons occurring the duration of the week.

An area of low pressure is located in Kansas at this time. This feature will provide us with:

Breezy winds, coming from the northeast, with speeds around 10 to 20 mph.

Shower activity, with rainfall amounts around .10 to .25 inch, with locally higher totals.

Cool temperatures, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

Hazardous Thanksgiving travel is possible at times for the area.

Hazardous travel anticipated for the area Monday (Andre Brooks)

During the night Monday into Wednesday, conditions will improve and become favorable when traveling. High pressure will be moving into the area, and allow for the sun to return and for the temperatures to climb into the 50s on Tuesday and 60s on Wednesday.

High pressure taking the baton on Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing calmer weather (Andre Brooks)

Going into Thanksgiving and Black Friday, conditions will go downhill as a cold front will be pushing into the area Thanksgiving. Thereafter, an area of low pressure will be developing on the tail end of the cold front. These systems will provide the development of snow and colder temperatures, especially Thanksgiving evening and Black Friday. Snowfall amounts for now will be between 1 to 3 inches with locally higher totals. This could present the area with some treacherous travel, and Black Friday shopping concerns during this time. Tune into News 2 for the latest information regarding this setup.

Snow concerns are increasing for the area Thanksgiving into Black Friday (Andre Brooks)

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.