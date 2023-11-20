Knights fall to No. 15 Moberly on final day of State Fair Classic

Nov. 20, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Davion Evans finished the game with 22 points and seven rebounds, but No. 15 Moberly Area Community College earned the 91-70 victory on the final day of the State Fair Classic. Emmanuel Oladeru chipped in 13 points, while Parker Baumann tallied 12 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the floor.

In the opening half, a long-range jumper from Baumann gave the Knights an early 14-13 lead but the Greyhounds would not stay down for long. A pair of free throws by Isaiah Robinson quickly gave Moberly the lead back with 14:07 remaining in the first half. The Greyhounds never relinquished control of the game down the stretch, while closing the half on a 14-2 run to take a 54-38 lead into the break.

North Platte cut the margin to 58-44 in the early minutes of the second half, but Moberly countered to push their lead to 83-61 inside the final six minutes. A quick 5-0 spurt cut the deficit inside twenty, but the Roadrunners responded to put the finishing touches on their win. North Platte (3-3) will return to action on Tuesday, Nov. 28 against Hastings College JV. Tip is set for 7 p.m. inside Lynn Farrell Arena in Hastings.

