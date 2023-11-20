KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Lulu!
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Lulu has had a hard life and is looking for a new place to call home who is willing to take on the long term responsibility of a cat.
She is currently pregnant, after suffering a stillborn kitten earlier this year.
She is a friend to other cats and people alike. She is very loving and is just looking for someone to love her back.
You can reach out to PAWS-itive Partners to apply for adoption.
