Lexi Rodriguez named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Nebraska junior libero Lexi Rodriguez was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, the conference office announced.

For the two-time All-American, it’s the second time this season and fifth time in her career she has received Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

Rodriguez led the Huskers to a Big Ten title over the weekend with 5.67 digs per set in sweeps of Michigan and Iowa. The Sterling, Ill., native had 19 digs in a sweep at Iowa on Sunday as the Huskers clinched the outright Big Ten title. She also had 15 digs and four set assists in a 3-0 win over Michigan on Friday, as the Huskers held the Wolverines to a .047 hitting percentage.

For the week, the Huskers held their two opponents to a combined .086 hitting percentage, and they continue to lead the nation in opponent hitting percentage at .131.

