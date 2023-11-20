Lincoln County Commissioners await bids for new tractor and asphalt projects

Lincoln County Commissioners met on Monday morning at the Lincoln County Courthouse to set...
Lincoln County Commissioners met on Monday morning at the Lincoln County Courthouse to set dates to hear bids on new projects.(KNOP/Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Commissioners met Monday morning at the Lincoln County Courthouse to discuss a date for them to receive bids for an asphalt overlay project in Maxwell, as well as bids for a new tractor to help in road construction and repair.

Officials said the tractor will help Sutherland and Hershey with future projects. According to Chairman Jerry Woodruff, a tractor was purchased a year ago to help in Maxwell and has really made a difference.

“That tractor that was purchased a year ago was assigned to the Maxwell district and it worked out quite well and its saving some wear and tear on some our graders on the project in particular, but we needed to upgrade equipment the Hershey-Sutherland office headquarters so that is where that particular tractor will be stationed,” Woodruff said.

The Lincoln County Department Of Roads also discussed with the commissioners on an asphalt overlay project in Maxwell.

“That particular overlay project that is being considered is the 11.2 miles of asphalt that is north of Maxwell that would be going up to new golf entity that is under construction,” Woodruff said.

The Lincoln County Commissioners will hear bids on the new tractor on Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. and the asphalt project on Dec. 18 at 10 a.m.

You can watch the Lincoln County Commissioners meeting here.

