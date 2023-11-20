Nariah Golden shoots Knights to overtime win

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nariah Golden had six of the Knights’s 17 points in overtime to lift North Platte to the 72-65 win over Northeast Community College on Saturday afternoon. Golden notched her fourth double-digit game of the season as she finished with 10 points, three rebounds and two steals. Samantha Riggles led the Knights with 16 points, while Mariah Gardner grabbed 12 rebounds to accompany her four points in 39 minutes of action.

North Platte trailed by as many as ten in the fourth quarter, but an 11-0 run capped off by a buzzer-beating layup by Riggles forced overtime. A Hawks bucket halted the run early in the extra period before the Knights unleashed an 11-2 run to take the momentum back. Dazjanae Greene connected on a long jumper to ignite the run before a flurry of three-pointers from Jada Grigsby and Golden stretched the lead to seven. North Platte continued to match the Hawks over the final minutes to seal the come-from-behind victory.

Knights closed out the game shooting 33.3 percent (23-69) from the field and 67.7 percent (21-31) from the free throw line. The Knights won the rebounding battle, 43-31, while forcing 15 Northeast turnovers. North Platte held a 14-8 lead after the opening quarter behind Greene’s six points. The Knights’s lead grew to 22-12 before a 9-2 run narrowed the margin to three inside the final four minutes of the second quarter. A Reece Halley putback halted the Hawks’ run, as a 4-2 spurt helped the Knights carry a 28-24 lead into the halftime break.

The Knights (6-2) will return home on Monday, Nov. 27 to take on York University JV. Tip is set for 5:30 p.m. inside the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

