Nebraska hosts Iowa Hawkeyes on Black Friday with bowl eligibility on the line

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Following Nebraska’s overtime loss to Wisconsin on Saturday night, Matt Rhule and the Huskers are still searching for one more win to gain bowl eligibility. They’ll have one more shot against Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes on Black Friday this week.

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule says motivation abounds for the #Huskers this week. Bowl eligibility, ranked opponent, senior day. pic.twitter.com/55DSEneSDY — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) November 20, 2023

Nebraska (5-6, 3-5) comes into the rivalry game on a three game losing streak after falling to Michigan State (20-17), Maryland (13-10), and Wisconsin (24-17).

Iowa (9-2, 6-2) meanwhile comes to Lincoln riding high, clinching the Big Ten West in their victory over Illinois on Saturday. The Hawkeyes, ranked #20 in the latest AP Poll, have won six of their last seven games. Their two losses this year have come to Penn State (31-0) and Minnesota (12-10).

The Huskers will also host Senior Day on Friday. According to Rhule, 24 players will walk on Senior Day, though some of those players still might return for another year in 2024.

The Huskers and Hawkeyes are scheduled for an 11 a.m. kickoff on Friday, Nov. 24. The game will be televised on 10/11. 10/11′s coverage will begin at 10 a.m. with an hour long pregame special hosted by Sports Director Kevin Sjuts and Chase Matteson.

Watch 10/11's N REPORT Pregame Show Friday at 10 a.m. (10/11)

As of Monday, the Huskers are actually 1.5 point favorites over the Hawkeyes with a historically low O/U of 26.5.

As always, you can watch game week press conferences from Coach Rhule, coordinators, and players as they become available in the video player above. You can also listen to press conferences from Husker coaches and athletes + listen to analysis and commentary from the 10/11 Sports Team in the podcast player below.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.