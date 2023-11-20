North Platte Public Transit closed for Thanksgiving

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public Transit system will close for the Thanksgiving holiday.

There will also be no transportation service on Fri. Nov. 24 or Sat. Nov. 25.

The bus service will resume normal operations on Monday, Nov. 27, according to a press release.

