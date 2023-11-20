One dead after Saturday night crash in Scottsbluff

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - One man is dead after a vehicle crash in Scottsbluff on Saturday night.

According to a press release from the Scottsbluff Police Department the crash occurred around the 1300 block of 14th Ave.

Fredrick Evans, 55, from Scottsbluff, was driving his 2009 GMC pickup southbound when the truck crossed into the left lane and struck another GMC pickup truck.

The collision caused Evans’ pickup to roll onto its side. Evans was not wearing a seatbelt.

Scottsbluff Police are investigating if “health conditions and alcohol use” were factors in the crash.

Scottsbluff Police were assisted on scene by Scottsbluff Fire Dept, Valley Ambulance Service, and Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Deputies.

This is a developing story.

