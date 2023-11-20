Salvation Army in North Platte packs 250 Thanksgiving food boxes

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Salvation Army in North Platte packed 250 boxes filled with essentials for Thanksgiving on Saturday.

The boxes were reserved on a first come, first serve bases and it is too late to sign up for one.

The Salvation Army partnered with UPS in North Platte to pack the boxes.

Each box will include a turkey, pie filling, toilet paper, and other necessities for families.

The boxes will be handed out on Tuesday.

People there said they were proud to be taking part in the event to help out others who may not be able to have a normal Thanksgiving.

