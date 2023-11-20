Sandhills-Thedford holds sendoff for football team to state championships

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The village of Thedford held a sendoff for its football team as they head off to Lincoln for the state championships.

The team has been in the Class D2 game for three out of the past four years, but has always come out as runner up in the state.

The town is hoping to change that with the massive sendoff held for the team on Sunday.

The sendoff included local law enforcement, EMS personnel and two knights riding on horseback.

