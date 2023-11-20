Senator Pete Ricketts to host mobile office hours in Greater Nebraska this month

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - United States Senator Pete Ricketts announced his constituent casework staff will be hosting mobile office hours in the region.

According to a press release from Senator Ricketts’ office, at Mobile Office Hours, Ricketts’ staff will be on-site to assist Nebraskans with their casework needs. If Nebraskans can’t get an answer in a timely manner or feel they have been treated unfairly, Ricketts and his staff may be able to help resolve the issue or help them get in touch with the correct people.

Tuesday, Nov. 28th

McPherson County

McPherson County Courthouse

1-2 p.m.

500 Anderson St.

Tryon, NE 69167

Arthur County

Arthur County Courthouse

2-3 p.m.

205 Fir Street

Arthur, NE 69121

Thursday, Nov. 30th

Hooker County

Hooker County Courthouse

10:30-11:30 a.m.

303 NW First Street

Mullen, NE 69152

Grant County

Grant County Courthouse

1-2:30 p.m.

105 E. Harrison Street

Hyannis, NE 69350

For more information about Ricketts’ constituent services, please visit https://www.ricketts.senate.gov/services.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.