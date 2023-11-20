Senator Pete Ricketts to host mobile office hours in Greater Nebraska this month
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - United States Senator Pete Ricketts announced his constituent casework staff will be hosting mobile office hours in the region.
According to a press release from Senator Ricketts’ office, at Mobile Office Hours, Ricketts’ staff will be on-site to assist Nebraskans with their casework needs. If Nebraskans can’t get an answer in a timely manner or feel they have been treated unfairly, Ricketts and his staff may be able to help resolve the issue or help them get in touch with the correct people.
Tuesday, Nov. 28th
McPherson County
McPherson County Courthouse
1-2 p.m.
500 Anderson St.
Tryon, NE 69167
Arthur County
Arthur County Courthouse
2-3 p.m.
205 Fir Street
Arthur, NE 69121
Thursday, Nov. 30th
Hooker County
Hooker County Courthouse
10:30-11:30 a.m.
303 NW First Street
Mullen, NE 69152
Grant County
Grant County Courthouse
1-2:30 p.m.
105 E. Harrison Street
Hyannis, NE 69350
For more information about Ricketts’ constituent services, please visit https://www.ricketts.senate.gov/services.
