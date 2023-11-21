Man says he gets to retire early thanks to winning $1 million lottery jackpot on scratch-off ticket

An Illinois Lottery player is feeling extra thankful this holiday season after winning a $1...
An Illinois Lottery player is feeling extra thankful this holiday season after winning a $1 million prize.(Illinois Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) - An Illinois man turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into a $1 million prize just in time for the holidays.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the lucky Chicago man, who wanted to be identified as Mr. M, is retiring early thanks to the million-dollar win.

“I was going to retire next year, but now I don’t have to wait!” he said. “It’s time I focus on what really matters, and that’s my family.”

Lottery officials said the 68-year-old will be able to enjoy the holiday season with a little less work after winning the $1 million while playing the 50X Payout scratch-off game.

He purchased the ticket at Harlem Food & Liquors in Harwood Heights.

“I buy different tickets from time to time, but on this day, I saw the blue 50X Payout ticket and had a good feeling about it,” the man said. “I chose to take a chance and I am glad I did.”

He said he plans to trade in his car with his new winnings and buy a condo near his children.

“With this money, I can retire early, and I’m going to move closer to my kids to be more present in their lives. I’m also a grandfather, and its finally time for me to enjoy spoiling my grandkids,” he said.

This is also a big win for the retailer that sold the winning ticket, as the store will receive a cash selling bonus of $10,000.

“Mr. M is a regular customer who comes into our store often,” said Kaushik Patel of Harlem Food & Liquors. “He actually bought the very last 50X Payout ticket in our machine. He was so happy and smiling. It couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UNK plans to eliminate degrees, faculty positions to respond to budget shortfall
The village of Thedford held a sendoff for its football team as they head off to Lincoln for...
Sandhills-Thedford holds sendoff for football team to state championships
A Nebraska man was killed in a crash Near Box Elder Friday night.
One dead after Saturday night crash in Scottsbluff
The Sandhills-Thedford Knights football team celebrating their 50-12 victory in the 2023 Class...
Sandhills-Thedford wins first ever Class D2 state football title
Accumulating snowfall is possible late Thanksgiving into Saturday
Mild and sunny conditions Tuesday into Wednesday; Possible accumulating snowfall Thanksgiving into Saturday

Latest News

Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu says war against Hamas will not stop after cease-fire
Grand Island man convicted in child abuse death case
Sean Grimsley, attorney for the petitioners, delivers closing arguments in a hearing for a...
Colorado Supreme Court will hear appeal of ruling that Trump can stay on ballot despite insurrection
Bob Vander Plaats, who heads a group called The Family Leader, speaks at a Republican...
Election 2024: Prominent Iowa Christian conservative leader endorses Ron DeSantis
The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation began the Shop North Platte Holiday...
Lincoln County businesses provide opportunity for shoppers to win $5,000