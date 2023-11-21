News 2 partners with Bridge of Hope for toy drive

From Nov. 24 - Dec. 18, we're asking the public to drop off a new, unwrapped toy at the News 2...
By Andre Brooks
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For the second year, KNOP News 2 is joining forces with Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center to host a toy drive.

From Nov. 24 - Dec. 18, we’re asking the public to drop off a new, unwrapped toy at the News 2 studio. Drop off hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The station is located in downtown North Platte at 402 S. Dewey Street.

The Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center coordinates a multidisciplinary team response to allegations of child abuse and neglect in a safe and child-focused setting. Their mission is to ensure that suspected victims of child abuse are not re-victimized by the system designed to protect them. To learn more, visit bridgeofhopeac.org.

