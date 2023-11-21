North Platte Fire Marshall provides tips on how to stay safe during the holidays

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Fire Marshall Mike McConnell sat down with KNOP News 2 on Monday to discuss tips for preventing fires during the upcoming holiday season.

The first tip McConnell shared was that you should never deep fry a frozen turkey. Submerging the frozen turkey can end up causing a reaction with the oil, causing the oil to overflow and ignite once it hits the burner, causing a fireball.

You should also never attempt to put out a grease fire with water, as that water will act as fuel for the fire. McConnell said the best way to put out a grease fire is to suffocate it.

“The biggest thing with fire extinguishers is that if you don’t know how to use one, don’t. Don’t put yourself in any bad situation where if a fire does start, and you don’t know how to use a fire extinguisher, just get out and let us come,” McConnell said.

It is also important to make sure that your fire extinguisher is charged. McConnell advised that if you don’t know how to use a fire extinguisher, it is safer to evacuate the building and wait for professional help to arrive.

It is also important to make sure that kids and pets are monitored while food is cooking, as they can cause trouble in the kitchen.

Once Thanksgiving is over, many families put up a Christmas tree, which if it is alive can burn if not watered properly. McConnell advised to water the tree every day and to make sure that pets do not drink out of the tree’s water. LED lights are also superior to traditional incandescent lights as LEDs do not get as hot.

McConnell also said that this time of year is a good time to make sure that your smoke and CO2 detectors are properly working.

“You should check them once a month to make sure the battery is still good in and the batteries haven’t been taken out and used in some other appliance,” McConnell said.

McConnell also wanted to remind the public that CO2 detectors should not be placed down low, as the gaseous CO2, which is lighter than air, will rise and not be detected.

“You want to put your detectors at approximately four to five feet up off the floor and if you do start to get any symptoms, flu like symptoms, sweating, nausea, vomiting, confusion things like that, it’s best to get out of the house and call us,” McConnell said.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.