North Platte Salvation Army distributes Thanksgiving food boxes

Lincoln County residents line the Salvation Army to receive Thanksgiving boxes.
Lincoln County residents line the Salvation Army to receive Thanksgiving boxes.(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Salvation Army began distributing Thanksgiving boxes to people in need in the Lincoln County region on Tuesday.

North Platte Salvation Army Co-Pastor and Administrator, Chaslyn Landry, stresses they are giving out as much as they can for those in the area to have a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

“This week we are giving out Thanksgiving food boxes so we are providing as much as we can for a traditional Thanksgiving meal, so, turkeys and stuffing and green beans and stuff like that just so that the families can go home and have a good thanksgiving with their family and to share a good meal we believe no one should ever go home hungry,” Landry said.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UNK plans to eliminate degrees, faculty positions to respond to budget shortfall
The village of Thedford held a sendoff for its football team as they head off to Lincoln for...
Sandhills-Thedford holds sendoff for football team to state championships
A Nebraska man was killed in a crash Near Box Elder Friday night.
One dead after Saturday night crash in Scottsbluff
The Sandhills-Thedford Knights football team celebrating their 50-12 victory in the 2023 Class...
Sandhills-Thedford wins first ever Class D2 state football title
Accumulating snowfall is possible late Thanksgiving into Saturday
Mild and sunny conditions Tuesday into Wednesday; Possible accumulating snowfall Thanksgiving into Saturday

Latest News

Bob Vander Plaats, who heads a group called The Family Leader, speaks at a Republican...
Election 2024: Prominent Iowa Christian conservative leader endorses Ron DeSantis
The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation began the Shop North Platte Holiday...
Lincoln County businesses provide opportunity for shoppers to win $5,000
Tuesday marked the first day of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation’s new...
Lincoln County businesses provide opportunity for shoppers to win $5,000
Ryan Rivera-Meister, 27, may be sentenced to prison for the 2016 death of a 16-month-old baby.
Grand Island man convicted in child abuse death case