North Platte Salvation Army distributes Thanksgiving food boxes

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Salvation Army began distributing Thanksgiving boxes to people in need in the Lincoln County region on Tuesday.

North Platte Salvation Army Co-Pastor and Administrator, Chaslyn Landry, stresses they are giving out as much as they can for those in the area to have a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

“This week we are giving out Thanksgiving food boxes so we are providing as much as we can for a traditional Thanksgiving meal, so, turkeys and stuffing and green beans and stuff like that just so that the families can go home and have a good thanksgiving with their family and to share a good meal we believe no one should ever go home hungry,” Landry said.

