Sandhills-Thedford wins first ever Class D2 state football title

The NSAA High School Football Championships are happening Monday and Tuesday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The eight-seed Sandhills-Thedford Knights and the two-seed Wynot Blue Devils squared off for the Class D2 state football championship on Monday at Memorial Stadium.

The Knights surrendered a touchdown on the opening drive to Wynot, with Blue Devils quarterback Dylan Heine connecting with Carson Wieseler from six yards out to open the scoring.

Sandhills-Thedford responded with a touchdown of their own on their opening drive, punctuated by a 12 yard rushing touchdown by junior quarterback Kyle Cox.

Cox led the way for the Knights in the first half, with three rushing touchdowns, as Sandhills-Thedford led 22-6 at the half.

Then, after a dominant second half, the Knights took down the Blue Devils, 50-12. Sandhills-Thedford won its first ever Class D2 state football title.

The Knights dominated on the ground winning the game with 493 rushing yards and 0 passing yards. Cox never even completed a pass. He accounted for 486 of Sandhills-Thedford’s 493 yards.

The Knights fell short as runners-up in the 2020 and 2021 season. Seniors on the team were playing in their third state title game. Sandhills-Thedford dominated Wynot from start to finish, winning 50-12, to win the program’s first ever state title.

