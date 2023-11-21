Sponsors needed for Wreaths Across America

Sponsors are needed to purchase wreaths for the annual Wreaths Across America event.
Sponsors are needed to purchase wreaths for the annual Wreaths Across America event.(PRNewswire)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sponsors are needed for the annual Wreaths Across America event, which is scheduled at 11 a.m. for Dec. 16 at Fort McPherson National Cemetery.

The event honors veterans by laying remembrance wreaths on the graves of our fallen heroes.

Wreaths can be purchased at Great Plains Realty or at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Although the deadline to sponsor a wreath is Dec. 2, wreaths can still be purchased on the day of the event.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UNK plans to eliminate degrees, faculty positions to respond to budget shortfall
The village of Thedford held a sendoff for its football team as they head off to Lincoln for...
Sandhills-Thedford holds sendoff for football team to state championships
A Nebraska man was killed in a crash Near Box Elder Friday night.
One dead after Saturday night crash in Scottsbluff
The Sandhills-Thedford Knights football team celebrating their 50-12 victory in the 2023 Class...
Sandhills-Thedford wins first ever Class D2 state football title
Accumulating snowfall is possible late Thanksgiving into Saturday
Mild and sunny conditions Tuesday into Wednesday; Possible accumulating snowfall Thanksgiving into Saturday

Latest News

Ryan Rivera-Meister, 27, may be sentenced to prison for the 2016 death of a 16-month-old baby.
Grand Island man convicted in child abuse death case
KNOP Weather Outlook 11-20-2023
Warming up for mid-week, then cooler with snow
Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers stood his ground Monday amid criticism of his recent...
Inspectors general controversy aired at Nebraska College of Law discussion
In this edition of #Newsmakers, we talked with the UNL Extensions about their Cow Clinics that...
Newsmakers UNL Extensions Cow Clinics