Sponsors needed for Wreaths Across America

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sponsors are needed for the annual Wreaths Across America event, which is scheduled at 11 a.m. for Dec. 16 at Fort McPherson National Cemetery.

The event honors veterans by laying remembrance wreaths on the graves of our fallen heroes.

Wreaths can be purchased at Great Plains Realty or at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Although the deadline to sponsor a wreath is Dec. 2, wreaths can still be purchased on the day of the event.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.