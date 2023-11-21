Two children struck and killed while walking to school

Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking...
Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking to school in Maryland.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By WJLA via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WJLA) - Two children walking to school died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning.

Officials say the children were hit at an intersection near an elementary school in Riverdale, Maryland.

The children were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Authorities say the suspected driver is affiliated with the school.

No other details have been released.

Both Riverdale Park Police and Prince George’s County Police are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man was killed in a crash Near Box Elder Friday night.
One dead after Saturday night crash in Scottsbluff
The village of Thedford held a sendoff for its football team as they head off to Lincoln for...
Sandhills-Thedford holds sendoff for football team to state championships
UNK plans to eliminate degrees, faculty positions to respond to budget shortfall
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Nebraska Volleyball secures 2023 outright Big Ten Championship.
Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps Iowa; Secures outright Big Ten Championship

Latest News

FILE - Wayne Brady arrives at GLSEN's Rise Up benefit on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Los...
Wayne Brady involved in car crash, physical fight with allegedly drunken driver, reports say
Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israeli troops battle militants across north Gaza, which has been without power or water for weeks
Travellers queue up to pass through the south security checkpoint at Denver International...
Record crowds are expected to take to the air and roads for Thanksgiving
Police said four teens -- three of them pictured here in surveillance video -- carjacked and...
3 teens plead guilty in brutal carjacking that severed woman’s arm, killed her