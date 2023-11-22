Broadband coverage in Nebraska; Ogallala hosts last public comment meeting

By Aron Geml
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Broadband Office is moving ahead with its next phase to provide reliable broadband for all Nebraskans.

The group discussed their future on Tuesday at Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Ogallala.

Tuesday night was the ninth and final meeting around the state to encourage the public to speak about NBO’s next step in their process of making sure all Nebraskans have broadband coverage.

NBO director Patrick Haggerty says this is an important step in setting up the future of broadband coverage in Nebraska.

“One was about mapping and was about our current institution and about our challenge process. Volume two is more applicant heavy so we are looking for public comment around we had to draft goals that met the needs of Nebraskans in terms in terms on how we spend this money in broadband, so that’s the comment on the goals we have established,” Haggerty said.

NBO is hoping within the next five years, all Nebraskans who are not currently served under broadband will have coverage as well as internet coverage.

“We got about 50,000 locations left in Nebraska where people don’t have access to the internet it is sometimes hard to believe that those of us in urban communities take for granted. We at least have one provider in some cases there is three or four providers but there still are 50,000 locations that do not have it. This investment will go toward to make sure those 50,000 have it by 2029,” Haggerty said.

