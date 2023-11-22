Buffalo Bill Kiwanis giving day in North Platte

The Buffalo Bill Kiwanis donated to over 30 organizations after raising just under $9,000 on Tuesday.
By Aron Geml
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Buffalo Bill Kiwanis donated to over 30 organizations after raising just under $9,000 on Tuesday.

The donations were made possible through the various fundraisers that the civic group holds throughout the year. Donavan McConnell is the incoming president of the Buffalo Bill Kiwanis Club and said that it means so much to so many to give back to the community of North Platte.

“Every fund, all of the funds that we raise in the community goes back into the community and anything that affects the children and we support and it goes beyond just the children it helps entire families,” McConnell said.

