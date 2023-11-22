Buffalo Bill Kiwanis giving day in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Buffalo Bill Kiwanis donated to over 30 organizations after raising just under $9,000 on Tuesday.

The donations were made possible through the various fundraisers that the civic group holds throughout the year. Donavan McConnell is the incoming president of the Buffalo Bill Kiwanis Club and said that it means so much to so many to give back to the community of North Platte.

“Every fund, all of the funds that we raise in the community goes back into the community and anything that affects the children and we support and it goes beyond just the children it helps entire families,” McConnell said.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.